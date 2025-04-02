Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 5.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 459,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,943,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $592.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.