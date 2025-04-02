Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NAZ stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 6,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,762. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
