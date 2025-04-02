Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 36.9% increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NPFI opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

