Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 36.9% increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ NPFI opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.15.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.