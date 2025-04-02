NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $104.87. 99,689,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 313,909,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 174,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.