NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $183.56 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

