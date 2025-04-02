O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,819 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

