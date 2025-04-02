O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,560,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,915.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,032.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,970.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.