O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,428 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

