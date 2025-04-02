O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $177.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

