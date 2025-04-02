O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 904.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $98,767,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

