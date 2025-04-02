O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,798 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $197.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

