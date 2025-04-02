O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,388 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

