O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 81,674 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 60.75%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

