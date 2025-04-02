O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FOX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $8,531,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FOX by 672.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Trading Down 1.4 %

FOXA opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

