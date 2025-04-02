OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 168,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

