OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,258,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

BATS EYLD opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.