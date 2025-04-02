OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 99,838 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.38. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.