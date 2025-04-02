OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $49.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

