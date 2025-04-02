OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.12 Million in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000.

Get Defiance Quantum ETF alerts:

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

QTUM opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $90.75.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.