OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 128.84 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

