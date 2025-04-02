OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 34,562 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1902 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

