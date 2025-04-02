OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

