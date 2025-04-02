OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

BATS COWZ opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

