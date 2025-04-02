OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

