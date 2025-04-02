ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $204,995.08 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at $16,548,201.16. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $224,371.80.

ON24 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONTF opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ON24 by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

