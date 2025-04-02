OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,071,126 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,071,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.