OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 43,730 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,673,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

