OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 55.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $803.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

