OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.