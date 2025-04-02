OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

