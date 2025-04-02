Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 37.5% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 37.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,194,998,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 224,623,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
