Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 836,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

