Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Oriole Resources stock traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.39. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.27.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

