Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oriole Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Oriole Resources stock traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,076. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.39. Oriole Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.27.
Oriole Resources Company Profile
