Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,777,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.