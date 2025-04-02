Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 534,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

