Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

