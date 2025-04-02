Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 692.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 1.4 %

DexCom stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.