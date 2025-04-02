Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

PSK opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

