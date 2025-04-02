OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OS Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSTX

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at OS Therapies

NYSE:OSTX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. OS Therapies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,431,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,904,639.24. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.51% of OS Therapies worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.