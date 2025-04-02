Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.