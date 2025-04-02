PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

