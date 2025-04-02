PBF Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,130 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,768 put options.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,190,998 shares in the company, valued at $866,972,640.60. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,200 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 449,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 449,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,594. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

