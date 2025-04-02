Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.36. 67,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 114,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.70. The company has a market cap of C$783.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In other news, Director Andrew Phillip Cole bought 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,427.00. Also, Director Jessica Largent sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.12, for a total value of C$153,998.83. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

