PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 141.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 732,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 264,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

