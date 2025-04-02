Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

MET traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 707,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

