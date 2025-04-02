Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 191,549 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains GP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Plains GP by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

