Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.22 ($9.46) and traded as low as GBX 697 ($9.05). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 697 ($9.05), with a volume of 774,186 shares trading hands.

Playtech Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £345,143.50, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 728.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.