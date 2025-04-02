Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

POST traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 53,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Post by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 790,782 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $36,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

