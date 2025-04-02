Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Makes New $742,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $374.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average is $402.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $370.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

