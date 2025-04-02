Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

